Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will hold bilateral talks with International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday morning.

Lavrov’s visit comes as Russia has been slapped with sweeping sanctions by the West. Pretoria has adopted a non-aligned position when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

International Relations Deputy Minister Alvin Botes says the Russia-Ukraine conflict is also going to dominate the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa.

“It will look at the geopolitical scenario at place. Obviously, there will be such exchange in relation to bring about cessation of hostilities within the conflict of Ukraine because that is paramount in terms of peace diplomacy, which South Africa eloquently have consistently advanced.”