Minister of International Relations and Corporation Department, Naledi Pandor has called on all countries to include women in peace negotiation processes with the purpose of addressing gender inequalities.

Addressing the second Charlotte Maxeke Breakfast with Female Heads of Mission in Pretoria, Pandor says women play critical roles in society.

She says the event was to elaborate on the Charlotte Maxeke African Women Economic justice and Rights implementation.

“I have been observing some of these initiatives on seeking peaceful outcomes in Sudan and other countries. And I have noted negotiating teams turned out to be male-dominated. We must be there throughout post-conflict reconstruction.”

DIRCO minister Naledi Pandor addresses 2nd Charlotte Maxeke Breakfast with Female Heads of Mission