Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande has launched the South African Isotope Facility (SAIF) at the Ithemba Labs in Cape Town on Friday.

The facility is supported and funded by the Department of Science and Innovation.

With cancer expected to become the leading cause of death on the African continent by 2030 according to the World Health Organisation, the department says urgent responses are needed to meet this challenge.

NRF-iThemba LABS, Head of Communications and Stakeholders Relations Dr Gillian Arendse says, “Ithemba laboratory for accelerated based science is the only laboratory of its kind on the African continent, known for training expertise and research in terms of the expertise. Ithemba Labs has been producing radioisotopes for more than 30 years. The establishment of this new facility will allow Ithemba labs to enhance its offering.”