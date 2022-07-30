Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has expressed shock following the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

The group was out shooting a music video when the attack took place. They were also robbed of their belongings including clothes and other valuables. 83 suspects have been arrested following the ordeal.

Police say 16 more suspects have been arrested following the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg:

They’re facing charges of rape, illegal mining, possession of stolen goods, unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

Department spokesperson Shalen Gajadhar explains, “Minister Nkoana-Mashabane wishes to express shock and anger at the act and actions perpetrated by these men on the eve of Women’s Month. And we still fighting the scourge of gender violence in the country. We hear that such act has taken place which is unbelievable. We plead with SAPS to search for the perpetrators and bring those responsible to book. We join civil society and government in expressing our anger when violence against women and children still continue unabated. We appeal to our system to ensure that perpetrators of these acts are sentenced in the strongest terms.”

Police arrest suspected zama zamas

Police Minister Bheki Cele says two men were shot dead when police swooped on the area where the young women were raped at West Village in Krugersdorp, on Gauteng’s West Rand, by a group of men believed to be zama zamas.

Minister Cele was speaking in Krugersdorp after he left the ANC’s policy conference at Nasrec, in Johannesburg, to attend to the matter on the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says suspected zama zamas have been arrested in the area where the rapes occurred.

According to the police, the crew of 22 people including twelve women and ten men, were accosted by a group of armed men clad in blankets while they were filming a music video. The suspects then ordered them to lay down and proceeded to rape eight of the women and robbed them of their belongings before fleeing the scene.

The suspects are believed to be foreign nationals.

Police also recovered items including firearms.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, General Elias Mawela says explosives and ammunition were amongst the things recovered during a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies and security companies in Krugersdorp.

“We have recovered two unlicensed firearms with ammunition. We have also recovered explosives, we recovered some mercury which is being used for illegal mining activities and some of the processed gold dust. We have recovered some of the victim’s belongings, bankcards ID and some of the handbags,” says Mawela.