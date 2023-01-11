The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga will monitor schools in Diepsloot in Gauteng as inland schools begin the 2023 academic year.

Coastal schools open on next Wednesday.

She will start her visits at the Cosmo Primary school in Diepsloot and then proceed to the Cosmo Secondary School, Diepsloot Primary School and the Sunrise Secondary School.

Gauteng Premier, Phanyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane will hand over the Mapenane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa north of Pretoria.

Other members of the Executive Council will participate in various oversight visits at several schools across the province.

VIDEO | Naptosa on Basic Education’s readiness for the 2023 academic year: Basil Manuel

Placement of learners

Meanwhile, MEC Chiloane has assured parents that all learners will be placed.

This comes as inland schools open today for the academic year.

Chiloane earlier said over 1 300 grade one and grade eight learners who applied online, have not yet been placed.

He says plans include procuring additional mobile classes and learning spaces.

Scores of frustrated parents whose children have not been placed for the Grade One academic year were turned away at the Danie Malan Primary School in Pretoria North earlier this week.

The incident allegedly sparked clashes between black and white parents over placements.

A parent who was turned away at the school expressed his frustrations.

“I can tell you now that this [has] got to a way that it escalated to racism. And we were told that this is not your school. You must go build your own school. They gave us a bogus court order. We [are] not satisfied with the response because [we were] not even given an opportunity to speak to the principal directly,” one parent explains.

VIDEO | Gauteng Education MEC gives update on 2023 online admissions