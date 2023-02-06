The Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, is expected to meet with a Technical Task Team in Rustenburg in the North West on Monday, to receive progress reports on interventions required in the province.

The provincial Steering Committee, which Mchunu and the Premier Bushy Maape co-head, was established last month.

This followed a series of service delivery protests across the province, especially in Lehurutshe near Zeerust.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa says, “The Task Team’s responsibility is to assess [and] plan for the implementation of these interventions. The task team is comprised of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Magalies Water, district and local government. [All relevant parties] have since been converging on weekly meetings to devise the strategies on how best to provide permanent water and sanitation solutions for the province. The meeting is set to take place in Rustenburg today [Monday] morning.”

