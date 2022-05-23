The violent protest to demand water provision in Musina, Limpopo, has attracted the attention of Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu.

Protesting Musina residents from Nancefield township last week burned down municipal offices, a fire station, a municipal truck, as well as other property.

They also blocked the N1 road between Musina and the Beitbridge border post. Minister Mchunu is on a four-day visit to Limpopo to monitor the efforts to supply water and sanitation services in the province.

Water and Sanitation Spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, says Mchunu and his two deputies, David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magazi, took a decision to support the Vhembe District Municipality with restoration and provision of water and sanitation services in Musina.

The Vhembe District Municipality has attributed the water challenges in Musina to the lack of maintenance of the bulk water pipeline, which supplies water to the area.

Ratau says they will also engage other local municipalities across the province.

He adds that the minister will also engage with Lepelle Northern Water Board on progress made since directives were given to the entity when the minister visited the province last year.

The four-day visit is scheduled to end on Thursday.

In the video below, Musina Local Municipality mayor Godfrey Mawela condemned acts of violence during water protests last week: