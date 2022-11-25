Infrastructure development has been cited as vital in the management of water resources. This is according to Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu and his Mozambican counterpart, Carlos Mesquita, signed a bilateral agreement on the management of shared water resources through rivers.

The two leaders agree that water resources are threatened by climate change. The neighbours have seen a fair share of floods and droughts recently.

“We have a shared water basin; we need to make sure there is no conflict and one of the things that South Africa has advised is that we must build a new dam, to see the impact on our side. The most important thing is that it affects the community because when we have floods, it affects the community, lives, infrastructure and agriculture and because the community is growing, we need to be more and more prepared economically,” says Mesquita.

Mchuni says infrastructure is important in development, protection and utilisation of shared water resources.

