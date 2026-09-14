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Minister Kubayi launches National Wills Week in Bushbuckridge

  • Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, representing the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration addresses a joint briefing in Pretoria on June 30, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @GovernmentZA
Motsebi Monareng

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, in collaboration with the Law Society, will be offering free Wills assistance at Ockley in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga today.

This as the country observes National Wills Week, providing help to residents with information on the importance of having a valid Will.

Kubayi will officially launch the National Wills Week and engage with the community in Bushbuckridge.

The department says a valid will prevents disputes after loved ones pass.

Minister’s spokesperson Palesa Rammitlwa says, “Each year National Wills Week is observed to provide the public with information on the importance of having a valid will and assistance in drafting one. The campaign is intended to raise awareness of available legal services and promote access to support from legal practitioners.”

“The initiatives also form part of the Department of Justice Constitutional Development’s broader efforts to improve access to justice. Particularly to communities that may not ordinarily be able to access private legal assistance. It is also intended to create awareness of the role of the Master of the High Court in the administration of deceased estates,” adds Rammitlwa.

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