Minister Kubayi launches National Free Wills week

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has launched the National Free Wills Week at Ockley in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

The department, in partnership with the Law Society of South Africa is offering will drafting services free to the public.

NATIONAL WILLS WEEK | National Wills Week is being launched in Bushbuckridge, Limpopo, to raise awareness about the importance of estate planning and assist disadvantaged communities with the drafting of wills. pic.twitter.com/2YlhAEM9YE — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2026

Minister Kubayi says they are encouraging South Africans to draft wills to prevent disputes after their loved one passes away.

Kubayi says, “People can walk into our master’s offices across the country and various areas that we have selected courts, we have circulated per province where they go get their wills. The importance of wills is to avoid conflicts when somebody has passed away. I say this because we coming to communities’ rural areas because in traditional communities and rural areas as African is very taboo thing to talk about wills, to talk about the person dying and what they leave for who.”