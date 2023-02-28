Finance Minister Enoch Godonwana is now a member of the National Assembly. House Chairperson Madala Ntombela made the announcement during a National Assembly plenary session.

Gondongwana is replacing African National Congress (ANC) MP Mike Basopu, who was a Member of Parliament’s Communications Committee.

Godongwana was the only cabinet Minister who was not an MP. This as the Constitution allows a President to appoint no more than two Ministers who are not members of the National Assembly to his cabinet.

“I wish to announce that the vacancy which occurred in the National Assembly owing to the resignation of Dr M Basopu has been filled with effect from 28 February 2023 by the nomination of Mr E Godongwana. Honourable members, you will recall Mr Godongwana was appointed by the President as a Minister outside of the Assembly in terms of Section 91 (3) (C) of the Constitution. The member has made and subscribed the oath in the Speaker’s office. I welcome you honourable member,” Ntombela explains.