The Department of Trade and Industry is currently hosting the 9th session of the South Africa-Saudi Arabia Joint Economic Commission (JEC) in Pretoria.

The department together with their counterparts will also be launching the South Africa- Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef will address the joint session.

The objective of the forum is to provide South African and Saudi Arabian companies with a platform to engage on bilateral trade and investment opportunities, also to promote maximum opportunities on trade and investment, and industrial development.

The launch of the South Africa-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council will bring together captains of industry from both countries to deepen economic ties.

Saudi Arabia is SA’s strategic partner in the Middle East and the largest source of imports from the region.

The exchange of political and business visits, as well as trade and investment exhibitions by both countries in the past years have had a positive effect on trade and investment.

Total bilateral trade between South Africa and Saudi Arabia was R66 billion 2021.

