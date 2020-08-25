Ndabeni -Abrahams visited Redoubt Post Office in Mbizana -where she encountered hundreds of people queuing from early on Tuesday morning.

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says the huge numbers of people that are flocking to the Post Offices to access Social Distress coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund is worrying.

Ndabeni -Abrahams visited Redoubt Post Office in Mbizana -where she encountered hundreds of people queuing from early on Tuesday morning.

She has urged all beneficiaries to only collect their money after receiving a short message instructing them to do so.

“One of the things again that we have identified is that everybody just wakes up and goes there, whether they have the message or you do not. But most importantly, the numbers or the capacity of the Post Office to service huge numbers which are there. It can only take up to 70 people per day , because we have only two people that are working there.”

COVID-19 R350 social relief grant explained: