Minister Chikunga dismisses nepotism allegations in her office

Minister in the Presidency for Youth, Women and People with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has dismissed allegations of nepotism in her office.

Weekend media reports revealed that the Public Service Commission was investigating irregular appointments of some individuals in her office.

The reports allege that those close to Chikunga and her deputy, Steve Letsike, were being hired or favoured over other candidates.

The department’s spokesperson Cassius Selala says the minister has rejected the allegations.

“The minister categorically rejects these allegations as false and misleading. The South African public service is governed by a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework designed to ensure that all appointments are conducted transparently, fairly and on merit. Public service appointments are not made at the discretion of executive authorities.”