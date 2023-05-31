Police Minister Bheki Cele says violence against women remains a serious concern for his department. He released the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year in Parliament on Tuesday.

From January to March this year, nearly 1 000 women were murdered and more than 1 500 others assaulted.

Cele says women in the country are continuing to suffer violent attacks, mostly at the hands of men.

“The women of this country continue to be stalked by violence, mainly at the hands of men. A double-digit percentage increase of 21.5% was recorded in attempted murder figures for the 4th Quarter. This means there were 1 485 attempted murders of women in South Africa in the first three months of this year,” adds Cele.

Rape

Cele says fewer rapes have been reported in the first quarter of this year. More than 10 500 people were raped from January to March this year, 306 cases less than the same period last year.

The Minister says while a decrease is welcome, the figures remain alarming. “It remains concerning that 10 512 were raped in first three months of this year. 4768 took place at the home of the victim or perpetrator. Declines in some crime categories are welcomed but not victories. Crime in the country is still high and stubborn.”

Murder rate

Meanwhile, murder rates have shown a decrease in the period from January to March of this year, as compared to the previous quarter. The murder figures now stand at 6 289.

In the period from October to December last year, 7 555 murders were committed.

Police say most contact crimes have shown an increase for the period January to March 2023 compared to the same period last year.

General Norman Sekhukhune says, “With contact crime increase: murder 206; decrease sex offences 594; attempt murder 475; assault GBV 98; common robbery increase; common assault 3 480.”

