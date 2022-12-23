Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured community members in Akasia at the Wonderpark Shopping centre that criminals will have not make life difficult for them.

Speaking to community members, the minister says officers will ensure that communities are safe during this festive season.

“Their [community members] last hope is you [officers]. Don’t undermine the hopes of South Africans who are looking upon ourselves to be safe,” adds the Minister.

The Minister visited Soshanguve and Mabopane earlier today, while conducting an inspection on the progress of the festive season safety operations in Pretoria.

Cele together with SAPS top officials including National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola and Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, engaged with community members as they were busy doing their last minute shopping.

In recent months, Pretoria has seen a high number of shooting incidents.

Just yesterday, a man was shot and killed in what has been described as a hit in Mamelodi.

The shooting incident sparked fear among community members, with some calling for high police visibility.

Meanwhile, some shoppers have told the minister how they no longer enjoy their shopping experience at Wonderpark shopping centre because of the high level crime.

“We are no longer safe in this place. Not so long ago a person was shot and robbed here,” says one of the community members.

Cele has called on law enforcement officers to show no mercy towards criminals, urging them to protect themselves and the law abiding community members.

The minister has also condemned the incident in which a police officer was seen being beaten by a community member during a police patrol.

“What I saw in Springs of a 23-years-old drunkard and thug called Bafana Mahlangu slapping an officer, I’m not expecting that from you. I can’t accept that you can be pushed around by criminals and just obliged,” adds Cele.

Gauteng Police Commissioner has thanked Gauteng Premier and Cele for handing them new vehicles that will enable them to enhance police visibility in the province.

Mawela has urged community members to refrain from attacking police officers and to instead work with law enforcement officers.

Below video is the minister’s address: