It reflects the urgency of the climate crisis and the need to keep the 1.5-degree temperature target alive during what the IPCC calls the “Critical Decade”, including by providing a clear programme to advance the mitigation agenda from now to 2030.
COP27 was extended to today amid tough debate about a number of issues including compensation for poor countries that have not caused climate change – but that are being devastated by the phenomenon. Environment Minister, Barbara Creecy says the draft text recognizes the urgency of finding a solution for developing countries who suffer loss and damage.
COP27 is providing critical momentum to reform the Multilateral Development Banks and International Financial Institutions and we expect the shareholders of these institutions to take decisive action to scale-up climate finance in 2023.
This is an essential step towards implementation of the Adaptation Goal and we have agreed to focus on specific sectors, including: Health, poverty and livelihoods; Terrestrial and freshwater
