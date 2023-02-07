Trade union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says it does not believe the Mining Indaba will help benefit the majority of mine workers in South Africa.

AMCU’s President Joseph Mathunjwa says, “The Mining Indaba has got nothing to do with South Africans, in particular the poor and workers in general in the mining sector. The Mining Indaba is no different to a business conference in the 1800s, on how to conquer Africa.”

“Therefore, when you expect something to come about to help develop the people of South Africa from the Mining Indaba, I think we are in a pipe dream. We will never realise that. It is a gathering of those exhibiting their technology of how to fast track the extraction of minerals in Africa and South Africa in particular,” says Mathunjwa.