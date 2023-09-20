Minimal disruption of operations at Gautrain amid worker strike

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There has been minimal disruption of operations at the Gautrain after workers embarked on a strike over wages. Negotiations between employees represented by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the Bombela Operating Company have been deadlocked as parties could not find common ground.

Numsa is demanding a 9% wage increase, while the company is offering 5.6%. They are also demanding that the company contribute 60% towards employees’ medical aid costs and an increase of the housing allowance to R2 000 per month.

Striking workers barricaded the road at the Gautrain depot in Midrand with burning tyres amidst a heightened security presence. NUMSA says it represents 286 workers of the company’s 300 employees.

They have lowered their demand from 13% to 9%. The Bombela Operating company is offering 5.6%.

The employees are also demanding one bonus system as they say currently some employees are getting a performance-based bonus, while others are getting a guaranteed bonus.

They further want overtime payment for Saturday work.

“We had shifted from our initial demand of 13% to 9%, by the time that we sent out our strike certificate we were now at 9%… we have not seen that so far unfortunately,” says Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

The Gautrain Management Agency says its contingency measures have been effective and operations have not been impacted by the strike.

“The operations have been going very well, I actually visited a few stations in the morning and that in itself allowed me to…our operations will remain open,” says the CEO of Gautrain Management Agency, Tshepo Kgobe.

The agency says it will be intervening in discussions between NUMSA and the Bombela Operating Company to try and resolve the matter speedily.