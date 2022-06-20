Mineworkers, who have downed tools at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg in the North West, say they will not return to work until their demands are met.

Hundreds of miners affiliated to NUMSA are demanding a living wage, housing allowance and medical aid, among others.

They say they do the same job as permanent workers but they are underpaid.

“I am earning R5 000 and I have been working as a mechanical engineer and when I say I want more money, they say to me, if I do not want work I must leave,” says one of the workers.

“We are working but our salaries are too little because our employers are robbing us,” adds another.

“We want our medical aid to at least include our children,” stresses a third.

Meanwhile, Impala Platinum’s Johan Theron has indicated that they are concerned about the strike but that it will not have much impact on production at the mine.

“The strike has no legal bearing on Impala and likely to have limited impact as the services can easily be provided. However, we are deeply concerned about workers putting their livelihood at risk to principally advance the union interests. We are working with all other stakeholders to find a legal and sustainable resolution to the impasse.”