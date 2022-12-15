The Johannesburg Roads Agency says it needs R83 million to attend to roads and bridges that floods have damaged. Affected areas include, Roodepoort, Lenasia and parts of Soweto. Scores of people have been displaced following the week-long heavy rainfall.

#JHBTraffic Region D Traffic Alert:- 1.Mtipa Str in Orlando West: Bridge under water

2.Moroka Nancefield Rd: Bridge flooding

3.Tsoene Str Kliptown: Bridge flooding

4.Koca Str Orlando West: Flooding

5.Mmapolepu Str Tladi: Bridge damaged

6.Union Str Kliptown: road damaged pic.twitter.com/IrMmfypma7 — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) December 9, 2022

The agency’s regional Operations Head, Mzwandile Nkonyana says they have estimated for now that they are going to need R83 million.

“For that, we have estimated for now R83 million is needed, which we do not have unfortunately. We were hoping that through the city, that can be made available, so that we can intervene as soon as the water has subsided. We are continuing in terms of assessment and we anticipate that could go up to R150 million.”

Gauteng Floods | JRA briefing on the impact of climate change on roads and infrastructure : 15 December 2022