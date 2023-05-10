The Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape has heard that there was a R5 million reward offered for the killing of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

The court has heard that a hit list was found in the abandoned vehicle which was used in the killing of Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

The accused, Mthobisi Khanyile, is believed to have been in the vehicle during the incident. Fingerprints were found in the vehicle.

Khanyile has denied any wrongdoing and says he has never set foot in Alice where Vesele was killed.

However, he says he drove the vehicle to sell it to a client in Mthatha. The vehicle was stolen in the suburb of Berea in East-London, earlier this year.

Khanyile is among five people accused of murder and attempted murder at the University of Fort Hare.