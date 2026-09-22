Miller available for selection despite not having a contract with CSA

South Africa’s destructive middle-order batter David Miller says he will be available for selection for his country, as long as he can play, despite not having a contract with Cricket South Africa.

Miller has been roped in for the One-Day internationals against Australia, which start in Durban on Thursday, and says the only important thing is to represent South Africa.

Miller has scored seven centuries in his ODI career, and three of those came against Australia. He says playing against the Baggy Greens is one of those special moments in cricket.

“I do enjoy playing against Australia. They’ve always been a really competitive team and incredibly highly skilled players. So, playing against teams and players like that you always want to play the best, so it’s pretty much raising your standard,” says Miller.

And what makes the challenge even more exceptional is the upcoming series is in front of his home crowd, which doesn’t happen all that often these days.

“My priority is always South Africa, although I play in a lot of leagues. I love playing for South Africa. Nothing has changed. It’s just that I lost my contract, but if selected I’ll play,” Miller explains.

The 37-year-old Miller is still keen to play in next year’s World Cup and will be up against a few youngsters for a place in the squad. But he says the competition for places will benefit South African cricket.