South African Defence and Aerospace company, Milkor, has developed the continent’s first category four and largest unmanned aerial vehicle for the country’s defence and security branches.

The Milkor 380 is capable of 35 hours of flight time and has the ability to carry up to 210 kilograms of external payloads for various types of sensors.

Marketing and Communications Director at Milkor, Daniel du Plessis, says the Milkor 380 can be used across multiple sectors to combat existing issues in border security, and maritime surveillance among others.

“The Milkor 380 has the ability to address some of South Africa’s immediate requirements in areas such as border control, maritime surveillance, reconnaissance operations and peacekeeping operations abroad.”

Du Plessis says, “The future applications of this UAV could also include humanitarian relief efforts during natural disasters and assist in the conservation of endangered species.”