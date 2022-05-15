A missile strike hit some military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv early on Sunday.

Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“Four enemy missiles hit one of the military infrastructures in the Lviv region,” says Kozitsky.

“The object is completely destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. No one sought medical help” he adds.

The regional “West” Air Command of Ukraine’s Air Force said in a social media post that several missiles were fired from the Black Sea at the Lviv region. Two of the missiles were destroyed before hitting targets, it said.

Two cruise missiles of the 🇷🇺 occupiers were destroyed in #Lviv region On the morning of May 15, the #Russian occupiers fired several missile strikes at the Lviv region from the #BlackSea to destroy infrastructure. (1/2) — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) May 15, 2022



Finland and Sweden consider joining NATO

Meanwhile, Germany ready’s itself to swiftly ratify Finland and Sweden’s NATO memberships, should they decide to apply.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday, while underlining both countries’ need for security guarantees.

“Germany has prepared everything to do a quick ratification process,” she told reporters on a second day of talks with her NATO counterparts in Berlin, adding that ministers had agreed that there should not be grey zone between the time they apply and the time they join.

“If they decide to join they can join quickly. We must make sure that we will give them security guarantees, there must not be a transition period, a grey zone, where their status is unclear,” she said.

The ratification period normally can take as long as a year, during which the Nordic countries will not yet be protected by NATO’s article 5 which guarantees that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

Croatia’s foreign minister Grlic Radman, says discussions with Nordic nations were on good track.

“Discussions are on a good track and we hope we will have a good outcome today to show solidarity and speak with one voice,”Grlic Radman.

His Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu, says it is important that momentum should not be lost in pushing ahead with the Nordic states’ membership process to send a message to Russia.

DSG @mircea_geoana set out the priorities of an informal #ForMin in Berlin. Allies will address the latest developments in Ukraine & #NATO‘s response. “We’re at a moment of significant changes in European security & NATO stands strong in support of 🇺🇦”https://t.co/npbT9Pvjdl pic.twitter.com/Zq8xiwW47H — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) May 15, 2022