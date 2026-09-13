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Milford FC thrash Richards Bay FC at Sugar Ray Xulu stadium

  • Milford FC thrash Richards Bat FC at Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Durban
  • Image Credits :
  • Richards Bay Football Club (Facebook)
Anton Snyman

Milford FC have quickly found their feet in top flight football following their 5-1 victory over Richards Bay FC at the Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The newcomers moved to fifth place in the Betway Premiership and in another match played in Bloemfontein, Golden Arrows piled more misery on Siwelele when they denied the home team a first win this season.

The match ended in a one-all draw after a Siwelele goal was controversially disallowed with the referee ruling the Arrows goalkeeper was infringed.

The result moves Siwelele up to 14th place on the log with three points from seven matches, while Arrows, now on seven points, move into the top eight.

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