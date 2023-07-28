The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says that it has now closed all three lanes on Miles Stoker Road in Roodepoort to traffic due to safety concerns.

The agency had initially closed a single lane on the road last night and traffic was being diverted to the southbound carriageway.

However, the road has since been completely closed off after inspections revealed that deep excavations by illegal mining activity had compromised the road’s structure.

JRA says illegal mining in the area has caused a sinkhole in the road which posed a danger to motorists.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, says there are alternative routes that motorists could use.

“Motorists are advised to avoid Miles Stoker Road and to use Gustav Street and Murray Street when travelling from west to east on Randfontein Road. Motorists can use West Lake and Albertina Sisulu Road when travelling from east to west on Mainreef Road. When approaching the south, motorists can use Gustav Street, Murray Street, Roodekrans Street, or Leon Street and when approaching from the north, motorists can use Albertina Sisulu and West Lake Road to travel east towards Johannesburg, or Murray Street and Gustav Street to travel towards the west.”

Traffic Advisory

Road Closure Update: Miles Stoker Road in Roodepoort has been temporarily closed — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the JRA has called on the public to report any suspected illegal mining activities.

Acting CEO, Zweli Nyathi says: “We urge communities that if they see any funny activities of illegal mining to report so that we send a team to go and assess because we wouldn’t automatically know where, but this thing has spread across JHB in different areas.”

MILES STOKER ROAD CLOSURE – Tunnels dug by illegal miners — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) July 27, 2023