Mikel Merino’s goal lifts Spain into semifinals vs. France

Mikel Merino came off the bench again to save Spain, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute to defeat Belgium 2-1 in a World Cup quarterfinal in Inglewood, Califironia, in the US on Friday.

A spot in the July 19 final will be at stake when Spain plays France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. The French are seeking a third straight trip to the final having won in 2018 before losing on penalties to Argentina four years ago.

Merino, who was on the field less than six minutes before scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time against Portugal in the round of 16 on Monday, entered in the 86th minute and smashed in a rebound after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled a soft shot by Pau Cubarsi.

Lammens replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois, who made four saves in the 71st minute.

In the second minute of second-half stoppage time, Spain defender Aymeric Laporte bailed out goalkeeper Unai Simon with a clearance in front of the goal.

Spain had not conceded a goal in the tournament through five matches but found themselves tied 1-1 at the half.

Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead in the 30th minute with a rebound off a shot by Dani Olmo, but a header by Charles De Ketelaere in the 41st was the equaliser.

Spain almost opened the scoring in the 21st but a strike by star Lamine Yamal, who turns 19 on Monday, was wide of the left post and the lead came soon after.

A cross by Pedro Poro from the left flank was well struck by Olmo at the center of the box, forcing a right-handed save by Courtois.

Ruiz, who got the start over Barcelona’s Pedri in the midfield, was in perfect position for the putback.

La Roja allowed Belgium back into the match with uncharacteristic poor clearing, and Timothy Castagne sent a service in from the right to De Ketelaere, who got inside positioning on Pau Cubarsi and powered the ball past Unai Simon.

The goal came a minute after Yamal again was just off target from distance, this time at the right post, ending Simon’s World Cup record stretch without conceding a goal at 650 minutes dating back to the 2022 World Cup.

It was wide open briefly at the hour mark when Spain’s Lamine Yamal, who twice had barely missed scoring, had a shot from outside the box stopped by Courtois.

At the other end, Kevin De Bruyne’s shot was saved before Spain responded and Courtois denied Mikel Oyarzabal at the right post.

Courtois was replaced by Lammens in the 71st minute after sustaining an apparent leg injury.

Belgium captain and midfielder, Youri Tielemans sustained an undisclosed injury during warm-ups and was scratched from the starting lineup, and he was replaced by Hans Vanaken.

In this quarter-final match at at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Belgium had their 18-match unbeaten streak end. Spain, on the other hand, have only won the title once, in South Africa in 2010.

Gallery: Spain defeat Belgium 2-1 and punch ticket to semi-final with France

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