Migration on Agenda as Ramaphosa hosts Mnangagwa in Pretoria

Migration and deportation issues are expected to feature prominently in discussions between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the Bi-National Commission meeting taking place in Pretoria on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the meeting to SABC News, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber says migration management and the repatriation of undocumented migrants will form part of the engagement.

He says his department will focus on repatriation since a temporary processing centre was established in Musina, to support these efforts.

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the Fourth South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in Pretoria today. Sophie Mokoena unpacks what can be expected from the high-level talks. pic.twitter.com/WQSd1t4wac — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 21, 2026

“This is an issue that relate to both countries, and it is something that we will continue to focus on to make sure we’ve got lawful dignified process that plays out in that environment. I think beyond that the relationship between South Africa is critically important in this region on a number of levels including migration,” Schreiber adds.

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