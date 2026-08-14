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Migration challenges shouldn’t divide SADC region: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira.
  • Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Ditaba Tsotetsi

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira says migration challenges should not divide the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

He is in South Africa to attend the SADC Summit currently underway in Durban.

Migration is expected to be one of the top issues on the agenda of discussions of the regional bloc’s heads of state and government on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to the SABC News, Murwira says, “It’s about narratives. I will start by saying Chief Albert Luthuli was born in Zimbabwe; is that a problem? I don’t think it’s a problem. Victoria Chitepo is Xhosa, but she is on the Zimbabwe side; is that a problem? Ruth Chinamano was born in the Eastern Cape.”

VIDEO | Interview with  Murwira:

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