Migrants association seeks permanent residency for some ZEP holders

An association that represents migrants says it will approach the High Court in Pretoria to challenge the decision by the Home Affairs Department’s not to allow ZEP holders to apply for permanent residency.

The Zimbabwe Immigration Federation and Lesotho Special Permit Holders’ Association say most of the permit holders have been in South Africa for more than a decade.

The department has extended the Zimbabwean and Lesotho exemption permits for two-years, after which it won’t allow the holders to apply for permanent residency.

The association’s chairperson Luke Mufaro says, “One cannot be in the country for 16 years and not be expected to become a permanent resident. One who has been legal in the country for at least five years should be allowed to apply for permanent residence. In 2014, when we did the Zimbabwe special permit, they asked for a latter that one is permanently employed, not temporarily employed. And so, when one is permanently employed, there’s legitimate expectations that the permits will go on because if they accept that, people started buying houses.”