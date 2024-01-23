Calls continue for ceasefire in Gaza

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip are continuing. The World Food Programme says there is little food assistance that has made it beyond Southern Gaza. The Health Ministry in Gaza indicates almost 26 000 people have died in the enclave and over 60 000 people have been injured since the war broke out.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces say 24 soldiers have been killed during intense fighting in Gaza in the last 24 hours, making it the deadliest day for Israeli forces since their ground operation began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says they will not stop fighting in Gaza until absolute victory after the Israeli Defence Forces sustained its highest death toll in a single day in the Palestinian enclave.

Israelis have expressed strong emotions over the deaths of the soldiers.

“Well, that’s horrible, that’s horrendous, it’s terrible. You know, it’s our sons, it’s our brothers, it’s terrible but what do we got to do, we got to do so that October 7 doesn’t happen again. So, you know, it’s the price of war, which is horrendous and difficult. But I think Netanyahu is right you can’t leave, you have to win the war and you have to get rid of Hamas and make Gaza safe for us, otherwise we have no place to live,” says one of the Israelis.

Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, says they want a ceasefire now.

“We have to call collectively for a ceasefire. We cannot accept anything less. We cannot be hesitant about a ceasefire. Every day that we show hesitancy, people are being killed, innocent people are being killed, children and women and elderly and this is intolerable and unacceptable. The life of Palestinians really matters, and we cannot accept that the life of Palestinian children are being really treated less than the life of children anywhere in the world.”

African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, says this war must stop and the continent stands with the people of Palestine.

“Africa condemns this unacceptable moral, legal and humanitarian failure and demands an immediate end to the unjust war against the Palestinian people and for the immediate implementation of the two-state solution. I again express the African Union’s full and unwavering support to the Palestinian people.”

Tensions have increased in the Middle East after the US and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The targets included an underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities to prevent the Iranian-backed group from attacking international shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestine.

UK Foreign Minister, David Cameron, says these attacks should be denounced.

“Since we last took action ten days ago there have been over 12 attacks on shipping by the Houthis in the Red Sea. These attacks are illegal, are unacceptable and what we have done again is send the clearest possible message that we will continue to degrade their ability to carry out these attacks whilst sending the clearest possible message that we back our words and our warnings with action.”

Meanwhile, the world is still waiting for a decision by the International Court of Justice in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, accusing it of genocide in its assaults on Gaza.