Microsoft Corp is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing, using the artificial intelligence behind Open AI-launched chatbot Chat GPT, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March, and hopes to challenge Alphabet-owned search engine Google, the report from the San Francisco-based technology news website said.

Microsoft said in a blog post last year that it planned to integrate image-generation software from Open AI, known as DALL-E 2, into Bing.

Open AI declined to comment, while Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company Open AI was backed by Microsoft with $1 billion in funding in 2019.

The two had formed a multi-year partnership to develop artificial intelligence super computing technologies on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing service.

Open AI made its creation Chat GPT chatbot available for free public testing on November 30.

The chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.