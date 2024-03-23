Micheluzzi’s big day finish at DP World Tour Golf in Singapore

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australian David Micheluzzi makes a strong finish on the third day of the DP World Tour golf tournament in Singapore.

The rookie on tour made birdies on his last two holes and signed for a third round of six under, 66 which moved him to 13 under.

Micheluzzi was hanging around near the top of the leaderboard and although he played solid golf over his first sixteen holes, it seemed unlikely that he would finish in charge at the end of the day.

Sam Bairstow of England was in the lead for most of the round and only when the Australian made a birdie on seventeen, did he narrow the gap to one shot behind Bairstow.

Micheluzzi finished with a birdie on the last hole and at that stage, he was tied with Bairstow, who still had to complete his round.

Bairstow had a three-shot advantage over the rest of the field after ten holes but then made bogeys on two of the par fives on the back nine. This included one on the final hole which dropped him back to twelve under and handed the lead to the Australian.

Bairstow’s compatriot Andy Sullivan is also on 12 under.

And it’s tight at the top after the second day of the US PGA’s Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor. Five players share the lead on six under while another nine players are just one shot adrift on five under par.

In the leading group are two American veterans Stewart Cink and Kevin Streelman.

50-year-old Cink followed his opening round of 69 with a 67 while 45-year-old Streelman carded rounds of 64 and 72 so far.