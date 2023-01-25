Michelle Williams won critical acclaim for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age drama, “The Fogelman’s”, and her portrayal of the director’s mother secured her a best actress Oscar nomination on Tuesday.

Co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, the movie is set in the 1950s and 60s and follows the fictional character Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg as a young man, as he falls in love with the moving pictures and discovers a family secret that changes the way he views the world.

Williams and Paul Dano play Sammy’s mother Mitzi and father Burt, inspired by Spielberg’s parents, the late Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, Williams spoke about the role, seeing an emotional Spielberg on set and awards season.

“Very high energy! Honestly, it was a beautiful thing to inhabit for a period of time. I loved being her. I loved burning that brightly and having that much to give, to the point I really missed her, when it was all over,” says Williams.