The family of 5-year-old Michael Komape, a learner who died after falling into a pit toilet at a school in Limpopo in 2014, is hopeful that the online tool named after their late son will benefit learners countrywide.

NGO Section 27, in partnership with the Centre for Child Law, will launch the Michael Komape Sanitation Progress Monitor at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.

Eradicate pit latrines

The App will track progress made by the Limpopo Department of Education to eradicate pit toilets.

Section 27 will also host an exhibition to commemorate the life of Michael Komape this weekend.

His father, James Komape, says the launch of the App will console his family.

“We are happy that Michael’s legacy will not be forgotten. He left a mark, his name is being used now to eradicate pit toilets at schools. I will appreciate it if people utilise the Michael Komape’s App for their benefits.”

School infrastructure

Meanwhile, Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are working hard to address school infrastructure.

“Schooling infrastructure remains one of our biggest challenges in Basic Education but we are working around the clock to make sure that we deliver as many projects as we can. Thousands of projects are under way at any given time, there is a school somewhere which is being completed. There are hundreds of toilets and sanitation facilities that are being erected to replace appropriation facilitation facilities.”