Micah Reddy’s family waiting answers on his whereabouts in Djibouti

The family of South African journalist Micah Reddy says it has received no official confirmation from Djiboutian authorities about his whereabouts.

Reddy and his local fixer, Kooki Mahmoud, have reportedly been unreachable for more than 24 hours.

His brother, Niall Reddy says the family is desperate for answers and is appealing to South African authorities to intervene.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know much. We haven’t had any official or unofficial confirmation from the Djibouti authorities as to where he is. The last contact we’ve had from him now is over 24 hours ago. We’re extremely worried. We’re desperate for information. Every relevant diplomatic channel has been activated and as we understand, are trying to reach out to the Djiboutian authorities. But they have provided no information at this stage. That’s deeply concerning for us. We are really trusting that the South African authorities and anybody with power to intervene in this situation will be doing everything they can to ensure that he is returned to us safely.”

SA journalist Micah Reddy reportedly missing in Djibouti