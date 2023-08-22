Lieutenant Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo has confirmed she discovered the much-talked-about bullet projectile at the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Mhlahlo, who took the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, is continuing to give evidence on how the scene was processed from the time she arrived on the scene at about 9h10 the following morning up until she left at about 14h30.

Mhlahlo is testifying on the discovery of the bullet head. She says she is the one who found the bullet head behind the glass jars. She says she was with Warrant Officer Mosia and Captain Zwane. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 22, 2023

She says they followed the bullet damage on the kitchen door of Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, which led them to where the bullet lay on the kitchen counter behind the glass jars.

She was with Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia and Captain Zwane when this happened.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on the 26th of October 2014, when allegedly two intruders entered the house and demanded cellphones and money before a scuffle ensued during which the fatal shot was fired.

Five men are standing trial for the murder, as well as facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mosia, who concluded his giving evidence in court ahead of Mhlahlo’s testimony, also told the court that the bullet projectile was discovered only the next morning by the lieutenant colonel.

He has told the court he did not notice any projectile on his first visit to the scene about 20 minutes after midnight.

Court proceedings took a short adjournment on Tuesday morning when counsels agreed that more copies of postmortem pictures should be made to avoid the pictures being displayed in court.

Ramosepele agrees the pictures may only be shown to the counsels. Mshololo says extra copies are needed for the accused. The state has black-and-white pictures. The accused say they want colour pictures. Court adjourns. #SABCNEWS #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 22, 2023

