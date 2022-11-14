The murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is expected to resume on Monday morning at the High Court in Pretoria.

Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala is expected to take the stand on Monday morning to continue with his cross-examination.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed in October 2016 while visiting his girlfriend in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Madlala is expected to be cross examined by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the lawyer representing accused number 5.

During his testimony, Madlala dropped a bombshell pointing to accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi, as one the intruders inside the house the day that Meyiwa was shot dead.

At the same time, Ntanzi is still awaiting a decision on his bail application from October, in which he claimed that he was assaulted into confession.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial | Unpacking Tumelo Madlala’s testimony

Madlala told the North Gauteng High Court during his previous appearance that Longwe was the first to react, pushing one of the intruders on his way out.

“When he pushed this guy at the opening, that’s when the people who were in the house got a chance to stand up. I think Kelly went into that room (pointing at the sketch).”

Madlala said there was a commotion at this stage.

He said when he got up, he then saw a second guy who was tall. This is the man whose hand Meyiwa grabbed and pressed against the wall.

“My intention was to get out of the house and when I got there, I hit the guy with a fist here (pointing to the left side of his face). While I was there and Senzo held this guy against the wall, a shot went off. The one that came in first was being assaulted by Zandi, Ma Khumalo, and Kelly because I think Kelly had my crutches.”

Who exactly pulled the trigger

Once cross-examination commences, Madlala is expected to explain who exactly pulled the trigger.

He has so far only told the court about a gun that was held by the first intruder, who at about the time of the gunshot was being assaulted by Kelly, Zandi and Gladness Khumalo with his crutch.

Madlala has not yet told the court whether the second intruder had a gun with him.

Constantly exchanging deep stares with some accused, Madlala told the court at the sound of the gunshot he ran to the safety of one of the bedrooms and found Meyiwa laying on the floor of the sitting room between a couch and TV stand.

Longwe Twala (Zandi’s boyfriend at the time), Kelly Khumalo (Meyiwa’s girlfriend), Gladness Khumalo (owner of the house), Zandi Khumalo (Kelly’s sister), Tumelo Madlala (Meyiwa’s friend), and Mthokozisi Thwala (Meyiwa’s friend) were the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Catch the live stream of the #SenzoMeyiwatrial here: https://t.co/E6a2qYwA3H

The court will resume at 10am. The state is expected to wrap up #SenzoMeyiwa‘s childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala’s evidence in chief, to allow the defense to start cross-examination proceedings. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/vvdoDOUm2Q — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 14, 2022

The #SenzoMeyiwatrial has been postponed to the 14th of November after Advocate Zandile Mshololo asked to be excused to see a doctor. The case will resume from the 14th of November until the 2nd of December 2022.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/JsNEwCaHJr — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 16, 2022