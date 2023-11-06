‘Accused number two confessed voluntarily to Senzo’s murder’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane, says accused number two Bongani Ntanzi confessed voluntarily to his alleged involvement in the murder.

Ntanzi is one of five accused currently on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the soccer captain.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Mogane is one of the investigating officers who apprehended Ntanzi in June 2014 and is testifying in a trial within a trial on admissibility of evidence.

Mogane says Ntanzi opted to tell the truth to lead investigating officer Brigadier Gininda after they confirmed he was not at work the day Meyiwa was murdered.

“Brigadier told him that what he was going to say must be the truth and nothing but the whole truth. He began talking and Brigadier said, No stop right there. He said that since I’m the investigating officer in this case, I will need this to be performed by somebody neutral. In a form of confession.”

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 06 November 2023: