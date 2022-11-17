New versions of what could have transpired moments leading up to the shooting and killing of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, have once again made their way into court.

During the cross-examination of the third state witness, Tumelo Madlala, on Thursday afternoon, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, for accused 5, brought up statements from other people who have a different version of what happened inside Kelly Khumalo’s house on 26 October 2014.

Meyiwa’s brother-in-law, Mlungisi Hlophe, has deposed a statement in which he mentions that on the day of Meyiwa’s killing he made a call to Madlala, who, on the day, gave him a different version of what Madlala has now said in court.

In the statement, Hlophe says Madlala, during the call after the shooting, told him that “there was a fight in the house. Zandi and her boyfriend, Longwe, were fighting and Senzo was trying to separate them”.

Hlophe states, in the statement read out in court, that he didn’t know at the time who Zandi was and that Madlala told him she was Kelly’s sister.

Madlala has denied this version, also denying that he ever spoke to Hlophe after the incident, saying his call records could be investigated to verify this.

Hlophe’s statement was only made in 2019, almost five years after the incident when Colonel Joyce Buthelezi got involved in the case leading to the opening of Vosloorus CAS 375/1/2019 which cited all the people who were in the house as possible witnesses.

Madlala has questioned why Hlophe only made the statement almost five years later.

But Hlophe was not the only one who made a statement that sounded to contradict the version put forward and stuck to Madlala.

Neighbour’s statement

Advocate Mshololo has further brought up a statement by neighbour, Khaya Ngcatshe, who also deposed a statement that moments before Meyiwa was shot, he had heard a commotion and noise coming from the Khumalo household, which he initially misinterpreted as people just partying.

However, Ngcatshe, in the statement read out in court, says the commotion continued, prompting him to stand up and peep through his bedroom window into Kelly’s home.

Ngcatshe, in the statement, says it was at this point that he saw someone wearing a white t-shirt with his back against the kitchen door inside the Khumalo house, and then a shot went off.

Madlala has denied there is any truth to these statements, attributing them to Colonel Buthelezi, whom he accused of pushing an agenda and having created confusion in the case.

Mshololo concluded her cross-examination giving way to state advocate George Baloyi’s re-examination, which he is expected to wrap up on Friday before the state’s fourth witness is called to the stand next week.

