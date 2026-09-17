Meyiwa trial postponed to 5 October

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to the 5th of October for legal teams and the judge to read through the evidence of photos that the state seeks to confront accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, with.

This after the defence and the state had a dispute over photographs being used to cross-examine Mncube.

Five men are on trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in October 2014.

Defence counsel Advocate Charles Mnisi raised concerns about the evidence, saying the state is introducing new evidence that has not properly been placed before the court.

“The times that are mentioned in the photos that we’ve dealt with are times that have been put into record by the defence. Now, my lord, that will never be like that because the minute the defence said the photo was taken at this time, then the state was going to object and ask ‘where do you get that information from?’ The time and the date the photos were taken … that is the information we got from the state.”

Today’s proceedings below:

-Report by Lerato Makola