Meyiwa trial postponed over State’s bid to introduce new evidence

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to Thursday for legal counsels to submit written submissions on why the State should not be allowed to introduce new evidence.

This comes after State prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda brought an application to introduce new evidence to cross-examine accused number three Mthobisi Mncube.

The defence counsel opposed the application, arguing that it would prejudice all the accused before court.

The judge then requested written submissions before ruling on the State’s application to introduce the new evidence.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo says, “The process that the state wants to engage is unfair, is wrong. It is not allowed, it cannot be allowed at this stage, because the accused, all of them will suffer prejudice. What the state wants to do right now will render the trial unfair. Introducing new evidence in the middle of the defence case will render this trial unfair, my Lord.”

VIDEO | The Senzo Meyiwa case proceedings on 18 August 2026:

-Report by Lerato Makola