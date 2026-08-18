Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Meyiwa trial postponed over State’s bid to introduce new evidence

File | The late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain, Senzo Meyiwa.
  • File | The late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain, Senzo Meyiwa.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @OfficialPSL
SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to Thursday for legal counsels to submit written submissions on why the State should not be allowed to introduce new evidence.

This comes after State prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda brought an application to introduce new evidence to cross-examine accused number three Mthobisi Mncube.

The defence counsel opposed the application, arguing that it would prejudice all the accused before court.

The judge then requested written submissions before ruling on the State’s application to introduce the new evidence.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo says, “The process that the state wants to engage is unfair, is wrong. It is not allowed, it cannot be allowed at this stage, because the accused, all of them will suffer prejudice. What the state wants to do right now will render the trial unfair. Introducing new evidence in the middle of the defence case will render this trial unfair, my Lord.”

VIDEO | The Senzo Meyiwa case proceedings on 18 August 2026:

-Report by Lerato Makola

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News