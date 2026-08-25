Meyiwa trial postponed, Judge unable to attend

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to next Monday in the High Court in Pretoria, for presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to rule on whether the state can introduce additional evidence.

Mokgoatlheng was expected to deliver his ruling on Tuesday morning; however, he indicated that he would be attending the memorial service and therefore postponed the matter.

Last week, the state asked to introduce the cellphone records of the late Mabhungu Ntuli to challenge accused number three Mthobisi Mncube’s testimony that he was with Ntuli on the day Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.

The state says Ntuli’s cellphone movements contradict Mncube’s account.

Mokgoatlheng says he will only be able to give his decision next week.

“We’ll deliver the judgment on Monday; that will be the 31 August. In the meantime, if you have anything else to do, we can do it because, like I said today, unfortunately, I must attend the memorial service of my sister.”

X | @SABCNews | Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to say whether the state can introduce additional evidence in the case, which, if granted, will be used to cross-examine accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube. https://t.co/PzOVUZcjpN pic.twitter.com/1OYP9CcNkg — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 25, 2026

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