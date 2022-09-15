The state in the Meyiwa trial on Thursday expected to argue in the High Court in Pretoria why it should be allowed to ask Madlala to point out the intruder who allegedly attacked Meyiwa among the five suspects in court.

On Wednesday, Madlala testified that he recognized one of the intruders, which prompted him to ask for a break during his testimony on Tuesday.

The defence has since objected to the question.

Prosecutor, George Baloyi says they have prepared heads of argument for the admissibility of the question.

Baloyi says, “My lord, a question has risen as to the admissibility of certain evidence, and there has been an objection. The state is seeking to persuade the court to admit the evidence and the reason why My lord we have prepared heads of arguments to motivate as to why this evidence should be admissible. That’s the long and short of it my Lord.”

Meyiwa’s close friend claims he was threatened by police during crime investigation

Tumelo Madlala, the third witness to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has claimed at the High Court in Pretoria that he was threatened by police during the investigation of the crime.

Madlala is Meyiwa’s close friend and was also present when Meyiwa was shot in 2014 at the home of the mother of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the goalkeeper.

He says on many occasions, he was mistreated by the police including at his place of work.

Madlala says, “Some of the people that were investigating would arrive at work, and come with handcuffs and yellow documents. Threatening me and doing all sorts of things. They would fetch us from Durban and not even buy us food, we buy food for ourselves travelling all the way here.”

