Testimony of the new witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial got to off to a dramatic start. This when new witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Tumelo Madlala, stood and pointed out accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi as one of the man who entered the house at Kelly Khumalo’s home and demanded cellphones and money.

Proceedings kicked off at 10 am and before the tea break adjournment at 11h15, Madlala had already dock identified Ntanzi.

“Senzo wash holding the taller one’s upper arm and had pressed him against the wall. I don’t even want to say the second suspect. He was holding this one, this one (pointing at accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi).”

And the judged sought clarity.

Judge: Can you stand up?

(Ntanzi stands up.)

Madlala: Yes, this one! I even hit him and as I did that a shot went off. Our ears started ringing and I ran into one of the bedroom. There’s a window there and I wanted to get out through it but there were burglar bars. I then took my phone and hid it under the blankets. There was Senzo’s child, Tingo, in there and he was up already.

At this moment, the other four accused showed sat still in the dock and no facial expression. A sheepish smile could be seen on Ntanzi’s face, and as it faded away, the a solemn face returned.

This was the second time Ntanzi has been pointed in court during the current rebooted trial under Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

The state’s first witness, Zandile Khumalo, previously pointed him out as the alleged second intruder who entered the house following the shorter intruder who had dreadlocks, wore a hat and carried a gun.

Madlala: At that point, Chicco’s son stood up from here (pointing to the couch) and he pushed him and ran out of the house. At that time, everyone stood up. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 7, 2023

Madlala says, Longwe Twala, who had met for the first time on that fateful evening, was the first person to stand up and push the gun-wielding intruder before everyone stood up and started assaulting the gunman.

He says it was at this stage that he noticed the second person – the man he says is current accused two among the five men sitting in the dock accused of the murder of the former football star.

Baloyi: At that time, where was Kelly seated? Madlala: She was going up and down. At one point, she was on her feet and at times, she’d sit next to Senzo.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 7, 2023

Meyiwa’s childhood friend who had arrived earlier in the day on Meyiwa’s invitation, says after the deafening shot that went off, the only shot he heard, he ran into one of the bedrooms for cover.

A few moments later, he found Meyiwa lying on his side, between a TV stand and couch, when he emerged from the bedroom he had run into.

Post-tea proceedings kicked off with Madlala’s rebuke by the judge. This after Advocate Charles Mnisi told the court that as Madlala was walking off the witness stand he had made “utterance and gestures” to the accused, telling them “aziboshwe izinja” loosely translated “let the dogs be arrested.”

“Let’s keep the proceedings decent. I know emotions may flare up but we are a adults. Let’s control out emotions,” said the judge.

Madlala has told the court about how questioned Meyiwa’s lifeless body after he had been declared dead at the Botshelong Hospital before he kissed his forehead and left.

“After a while, I decided to go in there alone, where Senzo was. I asked him why did you call me to Joburg? Is this what you called me for? And then after a while Kelly arrived and she took off his watch. And then the nurses and asked us to go outside. I then kissed him on his forehead before we left,” says Madlala.

Madlala: Then there was Mandisa and there were soccer players who I think from Rooi Mahamutsa’s party that we were initially supposed to go to in Sunninghill.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 7, 2023

The trial continues…