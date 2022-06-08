The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to Monday in the High Court in Pretoria following the emergence of a second docket.

The docket, opened in 2019, includes a recommendation by the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng that Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Counsel for accused number 5, Zandile Mshololo has also deposed a statement concerning the crime.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star, who was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother in 2014.

Counsel for the accused, advocate Mshololo paused her cross-examination of state witness, sergeant Thabo Mosia after the state only disclosed the existence of the second docket in the case on Wednesday.

Mosia also deposed a second statement concerning the crime.

“And this is the second violation of accused no 5 Constitutional Rights. In the beginning, I had to ask for a postponement because of the late disclosure of the documents of certain witnesses two weeks before the trial started. Now the whole docket is disclosed when the trial has already started. Accused number 5 has been prejudiced by the behaviour of the state in this matter,” says advocate Mshololo.

Mshololo claims she needs clarity on the second docket before she can cross-examine Mosia.

“My Lord as a result of that, if there are two decisions, one taken by the DPP in South Gauteng High Court and one by DPP in North Gauteng High Court to charge the accused before this court. I need clarity on that My Lord, from the NPA before I can continue cross-examination regarding this document that is before this court, My Lord,” explains Mshololo.

