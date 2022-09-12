One of the people who were in the Vosloorus house when former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana Captain, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot and killed in 2014 is expected to take the stand at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Five men are on trial for the murder. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are represented by Thobane, while the fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, is represented by advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Neighbour likely to take the stand on Monday morning

Second docket

The relevance of the controversial second docket, CAS 375/1/2019, which was opened almost five years after Meyiwa’s murder has come under the spotlight.

According to the docket, Vosloorus 375/01/2019, opened only almost five years after the incident, Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggie Phiri should be charged with defeating the ends of justice and says nothing about the murder charge.

During her submission of an application for a special entry, counsel for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, has argued that the docket is relevant to the current proceedings as it contained statements from the same witnesses in the first docket Vosloorus CAS 636/10/2014 and because it also referred to the same crime and same set of facts.

“The second docket contains the photo album of photos that were taken at the crime scene the following day after the incident. That is crucial to this trial,” argues Mshololo.

Crime scene

Last week, cross examination of the first and second witnesses, Sergeant Thabo Mosia and Patrick Mthethwa was concluded and some reports have said police left the scene unattended and unsecured.

Under close scrutiny was the manner in which the crime scene was handled.

The five men face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition. Theyhave pled not guilty while they have been remanded in custody.

The Meyiwa family is also expected in court.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Good morning from Pretoria. A plan change it seems. A neighbour is likely to be next witness this morning. Did he see intruders? Did he assist in carrying body to the car to be taken to hospital? I will be LIVE on @MorningLiveSABC at 7am.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/jXqPn5QMkz — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) September 12, 2022