One of the people who were in the house when former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot is expected to take the stand in the High Court in Pretoria.

The murder trial of the soccer star resumes on Tuesday morning.

The matter was postponed on Monday after a flight could not be secured for the third witness over the weekend. The replacement witness was also not available.

The witness is expected to give detailed accounts of what transpired in the house and how Meyiwa was shot that night.

Five men are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder who was shot and killed in 2014, in Vosloorus, at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother.

Senzo’s sister, Nomalanga Meyiwa says they have been waiting for years to finally hear from those who were close to their brother on what transpired the night he was shot.

“On that day, we received the news that Senzo has died and when we heard he was with his friends, not just any friends, but his close friends, whom we took as brothers, we thought we would know what happened soon as we knew they were very close. As a family, we expected they would tell us what happened soon – as they were very close to Senzo and we expected the truth from them as a family.”

#SenzoMeyiwa‘s sister, Nomalanga Meyiwa, says the family is not happy with the postponement. She says they were looking forward to hearing from a witness who was in the house during the shooting. She says the police have failed them.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/LPIOADvmW0 — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 12, 2022

Officers on the case

Last week, Counsel for the 5th accused in the Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Zandile Mshololo said the murder case has been poorly investigated because it was attended by inexperienced police officers.

Mshololo cross-examined the 2nd state witness, Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa, who was among the first police officers to arrive at the house where Meyiwa was shot.

On Thursday, the court heard evidence from Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa, who was the first to arrive at the scene with his colleague.

He is the second witness to take the stand in the trial.

Handling of the investigation

Mthethwa contradicted the evidence of the first witness sergeant Thabo Mosia on details surrounding his arrival at the crime scene.

Mosia testified that he found the late police brigadier Johan Ndlovu on the scene who gave him direction, but Mthethwa said this was not the case and it was in fact Mosia who arrived before Ndlovu.

He said it was also captain Zwane and not Ndlovu who first briefed Mosia on what transpired at the shooting.

In his cross-examination, Mthetwa defended himself saying he could not cordon off the crime scene upon arrival as he did not know what had happened at the scene.

Mshololo: And it is your evidence that constable Mosia arrived before Brigadier Ndlovu?

Mthethwa: Yes.

Mshololo: So, when constable Mosia testified that he arrived at the scene and then he found brigadier Ndlovu already at the crime scene that is not correct?

Mthethwa: I don’t know where he took it or got it from when he said he arrived first. But it’s not so? Yes, that is correct.

Mthethwa, who was a constable at the time, failed to inspect and secure the scenes, leaving them in the hands of one of the people who claimed to be a family member and rushed to the hospital where Meyiwa was rushed to.

He only cordoned off the house the 2nd time around, when he came back from the hospital when the Provincial Task Team took over.

Earlier, Mthethwa refused to state his level of qualifications, saying it is irrelevant to the trial