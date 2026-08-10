Meyiwa murder trial expected to resume on Tuesday morning

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to resume at the High Court in Pretoria tomorrow morning. The case was postponed after fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, was booked for an operation.

During the last court proceedings, all the accused were not brought into court as proceedings were expected to start later than usual.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in October 2014.

Accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube was expected to continue with his testimony.

State prosecutor George Baloyi informed the court that Ntuli had been booked for surgery.

“As discussed with the Head of Department at Tshwane District Hospital’s Dental Unit, a surgical procedure will be conducted. So, he’s going to be operated on. The patient will, therefore, require to be booked off sick for a few days. He will, therefore, not be able to attend court on 6 and 7 August 2026. So, in the circumstances, my lord, we will not proceed,” said Baloyi last week.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow.